Alan Carr hosts a brand new entertainment chat show, packed with sketches, topical chat, news and audience participation. Alan is joined on the sofa each week by three celebrity guests from the world of showbiz, with a top musical act playing out at the end of the show. Other regular items include topical sketches featuring occasional celebrity cameos, Alan's irreverent take on the week's showbiz news, plus unique and offbeat highlights from the world of telly and the web.