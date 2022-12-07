Alan Davies' Teenage Revolution

Actor and comedian Alan Davies grew up in the 1980s, an era when it seemed everything from race relations to sexual politics, jobs and the economy was going through a revolution. And it was the conflicts of that decade that helped shape Alan, and shaped the Britain we live in today. Packed with archive footage and home videos, this three-part series offers Alan's very personal history of the 1980s. Starting as a rebellious teenager in suburban Essex, it tells the story of coming of age in Thatcher's Britain.
