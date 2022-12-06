Alaska: Ice Cold Killers

Not Available

As America's last true frontier, Alaska is an ideal destination for people wanting to experience the intrinsic beauty of isolated nature - but its wilderness also provides the perfect setting for keeping secrets. People go missing as if swallowed by the elements, but often there's something far more sinister to blame. This one hour-special tells the true story of serial killer Robert Hansen, an experienced hunter who sought the "cold rush" of something more challenging to feed his killer appetite: human prey.