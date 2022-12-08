Not Available

Within the Last Frontier lies a region known as the Alaska Triangle, spanning 200,000 unforgiving square miles where more people go missing per capita than anywhere else on earth. Treacherous terrain and unforgiving natural elements have stopped many in their tracks, but some Alaskans hold onto the idea that mysterious monsters snatched them up. Unidentified crypto-creatures wander the state covered by millions of acres of dense wilderness and are known to lift and reposition trees with ease, create seismic activity with their minds, and even decapitate humans with one bite. Destination America’s new series ALASKA MONSTERS travels with a team of native outdoorsmen, who call themselves the Midnight Sons, as they investigate the harsh Alaskan forest in a quest to uncover proof of frightening monsters thought to be living there.