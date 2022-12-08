Not Available

Alaska Off-Road Warriors pits five teams of two in a grueling off-road challenge across Alaska. Journeying from the Pacific Ocean to the Arctic Ocean, this is an intense expedition and an adventure of epic proportions. From the muddy terrain to the unpredictable wilderness, these teams will travel across eight of the most dangerous and rugged trails in the world. The trails will be divided into two legs and the team with the lowest aggregated time from all the trails will be named the winner. As they race against time–and each other–the perils of their journey will not only test their trusty vehicles, but the teams themselves. Which team will be the victor of this quest to find out who can navigate the extreme wilderness of Alaska?