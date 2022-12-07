Alaskan Women Looking for Love

Not Available

When it comes to dating on the island of Kodiak, Alaska, residents there often say, ``The odds are good, but the goods can be a little odd.'' So six native Alaskan women -- fed up with scruffy men who are preoccupied with hunting and fishing -- cast their love line about 5,000 miles away in the sun-splashed and romance-filled city of Miami. This six-episode series documents how the women trade their rugged boots for high heels and fancy dates with firefighters, football players, personal trainers and cops. The cast includes Tina, who knows what she wants and how to get it; Jenny, who looks forward to ditching long socks and long johns for dresses and makeup; single mom Heather; Sabina, a free spirit who wants to be swept off her feet; quintessential Alaskan tomboy Lacy; and 22-year-old Haley, the youngest on the trip.