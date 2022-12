Not Available

A group of ideas based on the reality of Lebanese society, where some Lebanese families still favor the idea of giving inheritance to men only; the girl will marry and take on the name of another man as they think, and through a love story between (Sami) the aristocrat and (Christine) the rural, the issue of discrimination against women is addressed, and the idea of how girls are the ones standing next to their parents, and other societal issues in the context .