ALBI IS A JOVIAL SNOWMAN, who lives in the land of eternal snow, together with a little birdie and a worm. These two have made a nest into the empty can of tomato soup, which Albi wears as a hat. To Albi, home is where the snow is, but the lack of furniture gives the place a not-so-homely feel. Albi has a stroke of genius, and he starts to build an armchair out of snow. The idea flourishes and soon he has a cozy home.