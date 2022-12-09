Not Available

Alcanzar una estrella is a Mexican telenovela first broadcast on Canal de las Estrellas in 1990. The telenovela, which was also broadcast in Latin America and on Univision in the United States, tells the story of an introverted girl's infatuation with her teen idol. The leading roles were played by singers Mariana Garza and Eduardo Capetillo, ex-members of the Mexican pop band Timbiriche. The two also sang the theme songs for the telenovela, which were written by Ricardo Arjona. Arjona and other singers such as Patricia Manterola also made acting cameos. The telenovela was remade into an American show on Nickelodeon called Hollywood Heights. The show premiered June 2012. The success of the telenovela was such that it was made into a film Más que alcanzar una estrella and a sequel telenovela Alcanzar una estrella II, starring Sasha Sokol and Ricky Martin. The story was produced by Luis de Llano, producer and manager of Timbiriche and Garibaldi, and written by actress Rita Macedo, de Llano's mother. Alcanzar una estrella turned out to be Macedo's last credit as an actress before she committed suicide in the mid-1990s.