Alcatraz: Living Hell

Alcatraz was the country's first maximum security penitentiary - designed for troublemakers both high risk and high-profile. Infamous gangsters and cons like Al Capone, Machine Gun Kelly and "The Birdman" Robert Stroud; and small-time bank robbers who were no less dangerous. Over 29 years, these desperate inmates challenged the prison again and again. The Rock was tough, but the inmates were convinced they were tougher. Go behind the legend and discover the strengths and weaknesses of Alcatraz.