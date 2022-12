Not Available

William (Thiago Prade) is a young man from a rich family who has never been successful in his life. From football to music, he tried his best to find his place in the sun, but nothing ever worked out. Until one day he decides to become an author of television series, but for that he has the help of Alice (Kaya Rodrigues), an insecure film student, and Stive (Gabriel Faccini), an actor with questionable talent.