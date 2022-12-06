Not Available

One of the major drama series of TV's "Golden Age", The Alcoa Hour was telecast live from New York on alternate Sundays. Although the majority of plays presented were dramas, there were some musicals as well. The show ran from October 16, 1955 and last telecast September 22, 1957. In which the series was changed to the Alcoa Theatre with rotating stars and ran from October 7, 1957 to September 19, 1960. The other Alcoa shows were Alcoa Presents, One Step Beyond which ran from January 20, 1959 until October 3, 1961. Alcoa Premiere the final showing of the Alcoa series ran from October 10, 1961 until September 12, 1963 when the last of the Anthology series' were shown. The photo is from "The Stingiest Man in Town" with Basil Rathbone as Ebenezer Scrooge and Martyn Green as Bob Cratchit.