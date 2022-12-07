Alex Filippenko on the Frontiers of Astronomy

Not Available

Frontiers of Astronomy is a free lecture series that offers those with an interest in astronomy the chance to learn about some of the latest research in the field. Presentations are given in the Museum's Murch Auditorium. On clear evenings, the Ralph Mueller Observatory will be open afterward. Frontiers of Astronomy is sponsored by the Department of Astronomy at Case Western Reserve University through the support of the Arthur S. Holden, Sr. Endowment; The Cleveland Museum of Natural History; and The Cleveland Astronomical Society.