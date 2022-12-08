Alex Polizzi: The Fixer

Not Available

Entrepreneur Alex Polizzi turns her attention to family firms that have reached breaking point. She tackles both their financial failures and domestic dramas and tries to guide them back on to the path to success. From siblings struggling to find common ground to mothers incapable of handing over the reins, Alex must take on the toughest family trials and get them back into the black. As a third generation hotelier of the internationally-renowned Forte family, Alex worked with her mother in the family firm whilst also managing a successful, multi-million pound bakery with her husband. More than most she’s aware of the challenges that running a family business brings and understands exactly what’s at stake when a family firm starts to struggle. Each week, she’ll invest her time, knowledge and expertise in a different family-run firm, identifying their most pressing business shortcomings and forcing them to work as a team to get their house in order.