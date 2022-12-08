Alex Polizzi's Secret Italy

Not Available

Her odyssey takes in the colourful regions of Italy, from the cities and lakes of the north to the unmistakeably Mediterranean south. Alex's lifelong affinity with Italy began as a child as she holidayed at her family's home in the foothills of Rome. Having worked, fallen in love and honeymooned there, she is well placed to offer a brand new insight into this much loved Mediterranean mecca. She will take us on a personal tour of her Italy. The unknown restaurants, the exquisite islands, hotels to die for and places full of natural wonder. The ultimate guide to the food, fashion, wine and song of this Mediterranean jewel. But she won't just be swanking around with the high rollers. Alex will be right in the thick of it meeting the massive characters the real Italy has to offer. As she travels about she'll immerse herself in real life everyday Italian culture; its markets and back streets, as well as the palazzos and pizzerias. The series will be based around an extraordinary journey across the country; a journey split into four self-contained legs to ensure each episode has a great story and a fascinating conclusion.