Series that narrates the history of Chile, from the Spanish colonization by Pedro de Valdivia and the begin of the Arauco War, to the Centennial of Chile in 1910. The show uses two main styles, jumping from one to the other. One style is the use of actors to represent certain key events. The second style is the plain explanation of the things taking place, which could be done with visual gags, with the hosts in some modern day location, or at a representation of an event.