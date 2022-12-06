Alias Smith and Jones

Not Available

Hannibal Heyes and Kid Curry, two successful and popular outlaw cousins in the old West, decide it's time to go straight. The problem is that the governor just can't give them amnesty right away, they have to prove that they deserve it. And in the meantime they will still be wanted. Hunting them is everybody, from sheriffs to bounty hunters, to posses and ordinary people. Hannibal Heyes/Joshua Smith is the thinker, the poker player and the optimist, while Kid Curry/Thaddeus Jones is the quick-drawing worrier who sometimes is a bit slow. Together they are Smith and Jones... Other regular characters include "Big Mac" McCreedy, a wealthy ranch owner, who's feuding with his next door neighbour, senor Armendariz. Harry Briscoe is an agent with Bannerman detective agency, who's perhaps not the brightest man around. Clementine Hale is a woman with an enormous zest for life. She owns the only picture of Heyes and the Kid and often uses it to get them to get her out of trouble.