In the year 2030, a lunar voyage goes bad, and a rocket ship crashes back to earth. Alice, the youngest person ever to be sent in space, is the only survivor of the wreck. Barely able to shake the trauma of the crash, and prematurely thrust back to her home planet, Alice is suddenly attacked by an army of strange, metallic warriors. After being chased by the creatures, she is saved by a young man named Juan, who provides her with shelter from the insanity outside. But the surprises for Alice have only just begun. She discovers to her utmost shock that she has been catapulted 30 years into the future, to a time when the Earth is under a ferocious dictatorship orchestrated by the diabolical Nero and his maliciously evil super-computer SS10X.