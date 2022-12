Not Available

He Ting Yu is a famous violinist who's just returned from an overseas tour. Chen Hai Jie is a hardworking dreamer who came to the big city to become a world class violin player. Lan Die Fei is a charming girl who has a beautiful voice and an ear for pitch. Alice is a mysterious girl from Japan who wonders the streets searching for the secrets of her past. The seeds of their dreams are planted in the city; they are all waiting to see if one day the seeds will grow to bear fruit.