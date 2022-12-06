Aliens In America

Not Available

A Wisconsin mom arranges to host a foreign exchange student, believing the visitor will help her shy son become more popular. When the student turns out to be a Muslim teenager from Pakistan, her plans go awry--and everyone is likely to learn a little lesson about life. Justin Tolchuk (Dan Byrd, "The Hill Have Eyes") is a lanky, sensitive 16 year old trying to make it through high school in Medora, Wisconsin with help from his aspiring-entrepreneur Dad (Scott Patterson, "Gilmore Girls"), his popular sister Claire (Lindsey Shaw, "Ned's Defied School Survival Guide"), and his loving mom, Franny (Amy Pietz, "Caroline in the City"). Franny signs up for the school's international exchange student program, and expects an athletic, brilliant Nordic teen to help her outsider son become cool, but instead, she receives a 16-year-old Pakistani Muslim student when he arrives. Despite their cultural differences Justin and Raja quickly befriend one another. The unlikely friendship may help the two navigate the minefield that is high school. It is going to be an interesting year for Raja, Justin, his family and the entire population of Medora.