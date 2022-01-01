Aliens in America (2015)

Not Available

ALIENS IN AMERICA chronicles alien encounters that are reported by people from across America. Each one-hour episode documents three stories, including those of: two men in South Carolina, who survived an extraordinary alien abduction; twin sisters, who were used as a breeders for aliens; cold-blooded, sewer-dwelling reptoids, which are said to lurk beneath Los Angeles; one couple, who claims they survived a terrifying abduction; two police helicopter pilots, who find themselves in air combat with a UFO trying to shoot them down; and one man, who endures the unthinkable on a nightly basis. Destination America premiered back-to-back episodes of ALIENS IN AMERICA on Thursday, September 17, 2015 from 9-11pm ET/PT, but the cable channel had no other episodes on its schedule at that time. source tvtango