Not Available

Hakamada Yukio is a competent, mysterious lawyer who only handles settlement cases because of past experiences. Although his scathing words get on clients’ nerves, his primary consideration is their welfare. His philosophy that “love is something that can never be bought with money. But if a client is able to have genuine resolve, I’ll certainly get the compensation and give the push for a fresh start” is the basis for the problems that he solves one after another.