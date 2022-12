Not Available

Aubrey O'Day had it all - fame, glamour, talent and an entourage as the lead singer in Danity Kane, one of the hottest all-girl bands, but her sassiness got her fired by Diddy on national TV during an episode of "Making the Band." In "All About Aubrey," O'Day will show the world that she has what it takes to make it in the music industry: on her own terms.