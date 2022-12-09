All About My Mom

Not Available

A story about the tiring but sad love and hatred between a mother and her daughters. Lee Jin Ae (Eugene Kim) has a love and hate relationship with her mother, Im San Ok (Go Doo Shim). She dreams of becoming independent from her family and especially from her mother. Jin Ae falls in love with Kang Hoon Jae (Lee Sang Woo) and marries to him. Meanwhile, what awaits for Jin Ae is her new mother-in-law, Hwang Young Sun (Kim Mi Sook). While experiencing difficult times with her mother-in-law, Jin Ae begins to understand her mother San Ok for the first time.