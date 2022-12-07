All About My Romance

Not Available

Kim Soo-Young (Shin Ha-Kyun) is a newly elected member of the national assembly. He is a member of the conservative New Korea Party. Prior to his election, Kim Soo-Young worked as a judge, but became pressured by higher ups and decided to enter the political world. Now, Kim Soo-Young becomes involved in a tangled situation with national assembly member No Min-Young, who entered the political world after her sister's death. No Min-Young's sister was a presidential candidate. No Min-Young is also a member of the Progressive Labor Party, who only has two members in the national assembly. Kim Soo-Young and No Min-Young then begin to have romantic feelings for each other.