It's 11pm on a Saturday night, and in bedrooms and bars across the country, many minds are starting to think about S-E-X. Starting January 10, TLC can guarantee you'll get lucky with the network's first-ever late-night talk show ALL ABOUT SEX. Featuring the wild, insightful, and relatable opinions and ideas of four incredibly different and accomplished women - Margaret Cho, Heather McDonald, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry - the weekly series will take on the latest headlines, break down the "behind closed doors" conversations about sex and love, and connect with women via social media to answer question and dispel misconceptions about what could be considered America's favorite pastime.