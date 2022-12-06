All Along the Watchtower

Not Available

This comedy is about Flight Lieutenant Harrison has been driven down from London to find out whether he should recommend that Nuclear Command Bunker no. K553/44FS need to be closed Looming over the picturesque fishing village of Auchnacluchnie. Auchnacluchnie has a nice pub where the landlord Iain Guthrie and lovely daughter Eilidh Guthrie live and work at the Inn. Eilidh Guthrie is a teacher in Auchnacluchnie who has a boyfriend. Will that stop Flight Lieutenant Harrison from winning her affection. Will the base that should house 300 now down to 3 be closed or not? The three being Wing-Commander Campbell-Stokes (Roger Blake), an old-school military man who still thinks he's fighting the Communists; Flight Lieutenant Harrison (Chris Lang)the only sane one among them. and Airman Tench (Felix Bell) who doesn't think at all. The base gets one more Flight Lieutenant Harrison.