All-American Festivals

From Maine lobsters to Gilroy garlic to the potatoes of Idaho, America's unique regional specialties are always worth celebrating. And that's why small towns across the country turn their Main Streets into parade routes, crowning new queens and hold cooking competitions of all stripes. Get the flavor of America as we go behind the scenes at the food festivals such as the Hope Watermelon Festival, the National Hard Crab Derby Competition, the Chuckwagon Cook-Off and the Bridge City Gumbo Festival. See the newest Miss Cheese Curd crowned, root for your favorite Spud Tug champion, watch the wacky floats and follow the competitors as they celebrate regional foods..