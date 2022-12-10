All I Want for Love is You

Not Available

A story full of laughs follows sanda fighter Gu Xiao Man and school genius Zuo An as they chase after love. Graduation is fast approaching for 3rd year high school student Gu Xiao Man. Unlike your average school girl, she is a sanda fighter who wins medals at the sport but not in class. Because she wants to continue to be schoolmates with her idol Zuo An, she decides to give the same effort to academics as she does to sanda. Her hard work combined with Zuo An's efforts to be her personal teacher pays off and they get into the same university. There's nothing sweeter than to have your crush crushing on you and their story continues on.