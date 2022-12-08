All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry

Not Available

Grayson Perry has always been fascinated by taste: why people buy the things they do and wear the things they wear, and what they are trying to say about themselves when they make those choices. Grayson goes on safari through the taste tribes of Britain, not just to observe our taste, but to tell us in an artwork what it means. The work Grayson creates is a series of six imposing tapestries called 'The Vanity of Small Differences', his personal but panoramic take on the taste of 21st-century Britain. In each episode, he embeds himself with people from across the social spectrum in a bid to get to grips with our differing takes on taste.