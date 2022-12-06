Not Available

For the last 35 years, America has been entertained by the trials and tribulations of Pine Valley, Pennsylvania. On 5 January 1970, ABC premiered one of their most famous soap operas, All My Children. Through good times (Susan Lucci's finally receiving a Daytime Emmy) and bad times (the deaths of Ruth Warrick, Louis Edmonds and Frances Heflin), the show has always stuck through. The show is famous for dealing with many socially relevant issues reflective of the times. Such issues include abortion, drug use, the Vietnam War, homosexuality, and rape. But it has always done it in a classy and intelligent way, which is why the show has lasted so long and remained so popular. BROADCASTING HISTORY January 5, 1970 - July 4, 1975: 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM July 7, 1975 - December 31, 1976: 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM January 3, 1977 - April 22, 1977: 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM April 25, 1977 - present: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM