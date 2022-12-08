Not Available

    All New Blockbusters, hosted by Simon Mayo is the iconic quiz where players have to win their way across a board of hexagons by answering general knowledge questions. The game is played by three contestants - a team of two versus a single player. To win the players have to make a connection across the board. The single contestant plays from top to bottom and the pair play from side to side. There are 20 hexagons on the board, each featuring a single letter. The players chose the hexagon they want to play for by asking the host for the letter on it and the host then asks a general knowledge question which has an answer starting with that letter.

