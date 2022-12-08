All Night Long

Not Available

Bill Chivers is an ex-convict who having learnt bakery in the nick is determined to "go straight". Helping Chivers at the bakery is a motley crew consisting of Vanda, an illegally employed Romanian who is a better baker than her boss; Scottish Tom, a confused man prone to boasting that he 'was once the shortest man ever to work for British Rail'; and Courtney. Much of the action centres around the visitors to the bakers, they include Clare, a wheelchair-bound crime writer; Wally, a shady mini-cab driver; Terry, a stripper; and coppers PC Digby and WPC Jackson.