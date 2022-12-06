Not Available

"All of Us", the series inspired by the domestic adventures of entertainment superstars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, reflects a new generation's enlightened attitude toward juggling ex-spouses, dating and professional lives with humor, sensitivity and heart. Robert James, an entertainment reporter for a local Los Angeles television station, is handsome, smart and thoroughly modern in his thinking -- as he should be, considering his romantic and parental entanglements. Recently divorced from the somewhat self-absorbed Neesee, the mother of their endearing 6-year-old son, Bobby Jr., they refuse to buy into the old stereotype that being divorced means you can't get along with the ex. Providing friendship and varying degrees of support and advice to Robert is Dirk, his best friend and producer. A free-spirited bachelor, Dirk always pushes Robert to live his life to the fullest.