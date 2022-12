Not Available

Family Fortunes (later renouned as 'All Star Family Fortunes') is a British game show, based on the American game show Family Feud. The programme ran on ITV from 1980 until 2002 before being revived by the same channel in 2006. It is currently shown on ITV1 each Sunday evening. It was originally produced by ATV, then by Central and finally by Carlton, who had acquired Central. The 2006 revival is produced by Talkback Thames.