All Star Glam Exam is a Hong Kong game show produced by Television Broadcasts Limited. The premiere episode aired on the TVB Jade and TVB HD Jade channels on 27 February 2011 and is slated to run for 18 episodes. Hosted by the Cantopop band Grasshopper, the show also consists of assistant hosts Suyen Cheung, Candy Chang, Nadia Lun, and Nicole Wan, collectively known as "The Star Ladies." All Star Glam Exam won two awards at the TVB Anniversary Awards, including Best Variety Show and Best Host for Grasshopper. The show also won Best Variety Show at the 2011 Yahoo! Asia Buzz Awards.