All The Rivers Run II

Not Available

At the turn of the century, new roads and railway lines threaten the very existence of the once thriving river boat trade. While trying to mediate in the dispute between the shearers and the riverboat skippers, Brenton Edwards is framed and sentenced to imprisonment in Melbourne. Without Brenton, Delie is faced with a custody battle over her children and the not altogether unwanted attentions of Cyrus James, a charming, but mysterious overseas entrepreneur. Alone she must fight to keep her family and the riverboat "Philadelphia".