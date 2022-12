Not Available

A musical competition for the whole family, conducted by Cristina Ferreira. It was the most adapted program in the world in 2019 having been produced in more than 15 territories. In this format, every type of performance is valid: it can be a solo, a duet or even a group! From soloists, to groups, to professionals and amateurs, all competitors are united by the love of music. A format where emotion is guaranteed!