Hungry for facts about the food you consume? All You Can Eat, hosted by comedian John Pinette, takes the country's culinary obsession in a whole new direction. He'll be serving up everything you need to know about great food. You won't get recipes or travel to foreign countries, but you will get the complete history, technology, and the process behind every single bite. From factories and farmlands to restaurants and retail, this is the story of how what we eat ends up in our mouths.