All You Can Meat

Steak, ribs, pulled pork, brisket -- it's all on the menu for Chuey Martinez in this inventively titled series. The radio personality visits cities across the United States to sample authentically prepared, mouth-watering cuts of meat at rib shacks, barbeque pits, even in the backyards of local grill masters. From pork ribs in Kansas City, Mo., and beef jerky in Appalachia to fried chicken and jambalaya in New Orleans, Martinez discovers that great American characters make great meat and that finger-lickin' food has the ability to bring people together.