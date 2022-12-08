Not Available

Allah Islam, also known as Islam in Europe, is a documentary series about the rise of Islam by Israeli film makers Zvi Yehezkeli and David Deri. The 4-part series was first broadcast by Israel's Channel 10 in September, 2012, and looks at the effect of the rise of the Islam religion in Europe, and the growth in numbers of Muslim migrants. The filmmakers go into Muslim immigrant neighborhoods in European nations to investigate the conditions and culture. The film documents a rise in jihadism and antisemitism.