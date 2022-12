Not Available

An-chan who works at a maid masseuse parlor pampers her crush and client Koide-kun exclusively. He might not be the coolest or the most confident like his friend Sataki-kun, but guess which one she loves? School idol Aoyagi cheerfully sells sex tapes starring herself to a socially low-ranked student Nozaki. He wonders why she would sell such things to him and comes to a somewhat grim answer.