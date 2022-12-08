Alletiders Julemand

Not Available

Pyrus The Elf send for Father Christmas "Julle", but accidentally he enchant him, so Julle loses his memory. Santa Claus simply do not know who he is or what his task. If not Santa Claus will be cured in time, there is a high risk that all the inhabitants of the whole world won't get any presents for Christmas! In the National Archives, the Queen ordered the lovable archivist Bertramsen to put the royal family newest member - a princess from the Far East - in the old Danish Christmas traditions - not least the tradition of Santa Claus. Both Pyrus and Bertramsen have a problem, which easily can take 24 days to resolve.