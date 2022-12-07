Allí Abajo

Not Available

The series revolves around Iñaki (Jon Plazaola), a 30-year-old Basque man who has never left Euskadi. He lives in San Sebastián with his mother Maritxu (Ane Gabarain), the classic absorbent, dominant Basque matriarch who sees Iñaki as a perennial child unable to move forward in life on his own. Iñaki runs a bar he inherited from his father, where his only affective exchange is the weekly game of mus with his longtime friends, although Nekane (Alazne Etxebarria), the waitress, is madly in love with him but fails to tell him time and time again. One day, Iñaki is forced to join his mother in a trip to Seville, a trip he definitely isn't ready for. Nothing will ever be the same for him once he finds himself stuck "down there".