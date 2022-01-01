Not Available

Allt för Sverige is a Swedish reality show based on the original Norwegian format Culture Shock:Norway. The first season of Allt för Sverige premiered on Sveriges Television SVT1 on October 30, 2011, and the last episode aired on December 18, 2011. The series is about Swedish Americans who return to their Swedish roots. In the program, they give the participants more about their families but in each episode one in the group must leave the show and therefore know less about their ancestry.