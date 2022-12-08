Not Available

In Allure Snow, the beautiful Suzhou-style embroidery stitches together the lives of a group of youths – the playful and kind only child (Dong Jie) of the Jiang family, the country boy who always trusts her (Du Chun) without knowing he’s the child of the rivaling Heng family, his half-brother the official son and her betrothed (Gao Hao), and his secret admirer and her faithful servant (Zhang Jianni). The drama is written by Golden Bell winner Li Shunci, and produced by Yu Zheng productions. That means in addition to the main leads, we’ll see other Yu Zheng regulars like Mickey He, Yuan Shanshan and Su Qing. Another highlight of the series is the more-authentic-than-most rare Ming-styled half-waist ruqun‘s worn by many of the characters. (http://cfensi.dramaddicts.com/)