This 30 minute edit, Ally, of one of Fox's most sucessful shows - Ally McBeal - attempted to focus on the comedic aspects of the show and the character's personal stories, leaving the court stories out. David E. Kelley, the creator of the original version, included here some unaired shots of the original version. Due to poor ratings it only lasted for 10 episodes, with 3 remaining unaired. Before the season began, some asked if this was too much Ally. This was an attempt to fill in the blank spot on Tuesdays nights on the 99'-00' season. Fox Broadcast History: September 1999 - December 1999 -- Tuesdays 8:00pm