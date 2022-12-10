Not Available

Ally and Herring’s Twitch of Fun - Richard Herring teams up with an 128 year old, “handsy”, ventriloquist doll made by his great-grandad to review the day’s newspapers in an attempt to put to rest the ghosts of old and failed double acts he’s been in. It’s a format that I am sure you’ve seen before, but hopefully we can give it a fresh spin. Unprepared and unrehearsed, Ally and Herring have no idea what the other one is about to say and as long as the offensive stuff is said by the dummy then no one can touch us. But which one’s the dummy?