Almirante Hotel

Not Available

When a dead woman is found in a hotel room, the destiny of a town changes forever. In a puzzling case involving the hotel’s director, her lover, and the town’s most prominent family, dark secrets and forbidden affairs will shock the core of a conservative society. Set in post-WWII Spain, a time when Spanish people had little freedom under the ever-watching eye of the Civil Guard and the Franco dictatorship. In such circumstances, the protagonists of the story find solace in their family, love, and their hope of a better future.