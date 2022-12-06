Not Available

In the year 2048 the police have a new tool in their arsenal- Synthetics, robots who are tasked with assuring the safety of the humans who created them. Not everyone is pleased with the changes. Detective John Kennex, who has been wounded in action, returns to the force and learns that his new partner is a Synthetic named Dorian. Dorian's programming is very different than that of the normal Synthetic, with a capability to experience emotions making him seem almost human, but John still mistrusts the machine at his side. Can they work together as a team?